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Shuto Inomata, member of Japan idol group timelesz, sent to prosecutors for alleged assault

Shuto Inomata joined the idol group as a new member in 2025.

TOKYO – A member of Japan’s pop idol group timelesz was sent to prosecutors on Sept 20 for alleged assault of a woman in Tokyo.

Shuto Inomata, 25, has been arrested for repeatedly hitting the 26-year-old woman in the face in a car parked before a convenience store in Tokyo’s Koto Ward late on Sept 18 , according to Tokyo police.

Inomata, who joined the group as a new member in 2025 , was quoted as telling the police that he panicked when he got into an argument with the woman and that his “hand may have struck her face”.

The eight-member group’s management agency, Starto Entertainment, said it has suspended his activities as a group member for the time being. KYODO NEWS