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Shuto Inomata, member of Japan idol group timelesz, sent to prosecutors for alleged assault

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Shuto Inomata joined the idol group as a new member in 2025.

Shuto Inomata joined the idol group as a new member in 2025.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM @INOMATA_SHUTO_OFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

TOKYO – A member of Japan’s pop idol group timelesz was sent to prosecutors on Sept 20 for alleged assault of a woman in Tokyo.

Shuto Inomata, 25, has been arrested for repeatedly hitting the 26-year-old woman in the face in a car parked before a convenience store in Tokyo’s Koto Ward late on Sept 18, according to Tokyo police.

Inomata, who joined the group as a new member in 2025, was quoted as telling the police that he panicked when he got into an argument with the woman and that his “hand may have struck her face”.

The eight-member group’s management agency, Starto Entertainment, said it has suspended his activities as a group member for the time being. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.