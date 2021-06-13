Show of support: Zoe Tay sends bras to Stefanie Sun and Sharon Au

SINGAPORE - In a show of support - literally - Zoe Tay has sent care packages of bras and perfumes to singer Stefanie Sun and actress Sharon Au.

But the veteran actress denied that she was a brand ambassador for these products and said they were just small gifts for friends.

Sun, 42, recently posted on Instagram Stories about the package from Tay, who is known as local television's "Big Sister" (Ah Jie).

Sun wrote: "A sudden sweet surprise. Ah Jie, you really think highly (of my size) hor."

Tay, 53, told Shin Min Daily News that she decided to send the gift to congratulate Sun, whom she has known for a long time, on her 21st year in show business.

Au is currently serving a 21-day quarantine at a hotel in Orchard Road. She has returned from France, where she works as an investment director at a private equity firm, to visit her mother.

Au, 45, also posted a photo of the care package on social media, writing: "When I was a rookie in the industry and had to interview @zoetay10, she knew I was nervous and made extra effort to be affable and reassuring.

"Now I'm all grown up and she continues to care and encourage. That's why she is our Ah Jie forever."

Tay reportedly caused a commotion in the hotel lobby when she delivered a meal for Au and was recognised despite her hat and face mask.

She told Shin Min it was not pre-arranged and she simply happened to be near the hotel that day ordering takeaway food for her friends and family.

She decided to order another set for Au to provide some comfort during her quarantine.

Tay, who won Best Actress for her role in My Guardian Angels (2020) at the Star Awards in April, will reportedly make a guest appearance in the upcoming long-form drama The Heartland Hero.