SHINee’s Taemin postpones US tour over visa issues

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The schedule for the Latin American and European legs of Taemin’s 2027-2027 LiMiNaL world tour remains unchanged.

SEOUL - SHINee member Taemin has postponed the North American leg of his solo world tour over issues linked to US visas and related administrative procedures.

Galaxy Corp, which manages the K-pop star, alongside other big industry names including G-Dragon, said on Sept 29 that the US concert dates for the 2027-2027 LiMiNaL tour would be rescheduled owing to “ongoing uncertainty surrounding US visa and related administrative processes affecting key touring and production personnel”.

Taemin was set to kick off his six-city tour of the US on Oct 12 in San Jose, California, followed by shows in Los Angeles; Las Vegas; Grand Prairie, Texas; Chicago and Newark, New Jersey.

All six shows will be postponed, as a “significant” number of key staffers of the tour are still awaiting their visas, with no clear timeline on when they will be issued, said Galaxy Corp.

“New dates and venues are currently being arranged and will be announced shortly,” it added.

The schedule for the Latin American and European legs of Taemin’s tour remains unchanged.

He is planning to make stops in Monterey and Mexico City in Mexico, as well as Santiago, Chile, Lima, Peru and Sao Paulo, Brazil, from late October. The singer-actor will then perform in eight countries in Europe, as well as Kazakhstan. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK