Shinee’s Minho apologises over marathon controversy

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Footage of Minho at the JTBC Seoul Marathon on Nov 1 shows a man believed to be his pacemaker running behind him and placing a hand near his waist and back.

SEOUL – K-pop star Choi Minho from boy band Shinee apologised on Nov 3 after footage from his first full marathon sparked debate over whether he had received prohibited physical assistance during the race.

Minho completed the 2026 JTBC Seoul Marathon on Nov 1 , finishing in 3h 18sec. He announced his finish on social media later that day.

“Missed sub-3 by 18 seconds. Still, it was such a valuable experience. Life is a marathon,” he wrote.

Sub-3 refers to finishing a full marathon under three hours, a widely recognised goal among amateur runners.

Shortly after the race, videos of Minho spread online, appearing to show a man believed to be his pacemaker running behind him and placing a hand near his waist and back.

Some viewers called for Minho’s result to be disqualified, while others argued the footage was insufficient to establish a rule violation.

World Athletics rules prohibit physical support from another athlete that helps a runner move forward, except when the assistance helps the runner recover to a standing position.

The key question remains whether the contact actually aided Minho’s progress and if it violated the event’s official regulations.

JTBC Seoul Marathon has not released a statement on the issue.

In an Instagram story on Nov 3, Minho said he will not accept the results of the marathon. PHOTO: CHOIMINHO_1209/INSTAGRAM

On Nov 3, Minho broke his silence with a social media post announcing that, out of respect for all runners, he would not officially accept his race results.

“I apologise for the disappointment I have caused,” he wrote.

“Everything happened because of my shortcomings, and as someone who cherishes and loves sports, I feel deeply ashamed.”

Minho said that he would “be more careful to ensure that the same thing does not happen again and would do (his) best to always show (his) best self”.

Before the JTBC Seoul Marathon, Minho placed third in the men’s amateur 35-39 age group at the 2026 World Triathlon Cup Tongyeong on Oct 24. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK