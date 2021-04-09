S.H.E's Selina Jen to act in first major movie since on-set accident in 2010

Taiwanese singer Selina Jen, who has been relatively quiet in recent years, will be acting in her first major movie.

According to Taiwan's Apple Daily, the singer from girl group S.H.E will be starring in a film for the first time in a career spanning 20 years - and it will be a horror movie.

The Taiwanese newspaper said Jen, 39, took some time to accept the role as she has not acted for a long time and was worried about the box office.

She consulted her younger sister, actress Lorene Jen, who has acted in a few horror movies, and decided to accept the challenge.

The singer's manager told Apple Daily : "Selina would like to try different jobs and challenges this year. Please wait for a while as it is still at the planning stage."

The unnamed movie will be her first major role since she suffered third-degree burns on more than 50 per cent of her body on an on-set explosion in 2010 while filming Chinese TV serial I Have A Date With Spring, which was later renamed Love In Spring, in Shanghai.

Jen has previously acted in idol dramas, such as The Rose (2003) and Reaching For The Stars (2005 to 2006), since she rose to prominence with S.H.E in 2001. She has largely stopped acting since the accident in China.

In recent years, she has focused mainly on TV hosting or appearing on Chinese reality shows, with occasional appearances in TV shows, movies and music videos.

S.H.E, which also comprises Ella Chen and Hebe Tien, parted ways with record company HIM International Music in 2018 after 17 years, with the three singers setting up their own management agencies .

Jen married lawyer Richard Chang in 2011, but they divorced in 2016 after a five-year marriage.