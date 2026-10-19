Model Barbara Palvin walked the Victoria’s Secret show, 6 weeks after giving birth

Barbara Palvin walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret fashion show at in California, US on Octr 18, 2026.

NEW YORK – Hours before the feathers, glitter and confetti extravaganza that was the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Oct 18, model Barbara Palvin said in an interview with Page Six that she was one day shy of being six weeks post-partum.

“I tell everyone: this is normal, to be back,” she said, while sitting in her makeup chair backstage. “Maternity leave is 6 to 8 weeks, I’m six weeks tomorrow so I’m just doing what everyone’s doing and I only have to walk down a runway.”