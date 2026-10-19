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Model Barbara Palvin walked the Victoria’s Secret show, 6 weeks after giving birth

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Barbara Palvin poses as she walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret fashion show at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, US, October 18, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Barbara Palvin walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret fashion show at in California, US on Octr 18, 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Alisha Haridasani Gupta

  • Barbara Palvin walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show nearly six weeks after giving birth to her daughter Sylvie, saying she was just doing what “everyone’s doing” and had healed with healthy food and light exercise.
  • Her return was praised as “superhuman” and “iconic”, but it also sparked debate about unpaid maternity leave in the US and the pressure on women to “bounce back” quickly.
  • Mothers’ advocates said her appearance could normalise an unrealistic standard, and argued that a truly radical image would be a visibly postpartum body, not a polished runway look.

AI generated

NEW YORK – Hours before the feathers, glitter and confetti extravaganza that was the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Oct 18, model Barbara Palvin said in an interview with Page Six that she was one day shy of being six weeks post-partum.

“I tell everyone: this is normal, to be back,” she said, while sitting in her makeup chair backstage. “Maternity leave is 6 to 8 weeks, I’m six weeks tomorrow so I’m just doing what everyone’s doing and I only have to walk down a runway.”

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.