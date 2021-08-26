Sharon Au says she cried in the toilet after losing to Kym Ng twice at Star Awards

SINGAPORE - Hosts Sharon Au and Kym Ng, who were part of variety show City Beat, recently reunited to reminisce about the long-running Channel 8 programme which began in the late 1990s and ran for almost 10 years.

Au, 46, who is now based in Paris, was back in Singapore for a visit and joined Ng, 54, on an episode of #JustSwipeLah, a bite-sized series on entertainment, lifestyle and food by Mediacorp.

The two of them, along with Bryan Wong and Lina Ng, were the most fondly remembered wacky hosts of City Beat.

In the 10-minute segment, Au was asked how she felt when Ng took home the Best Variety Show Host award for City Beat for two years running in 1998 and 1999.

Au confessed that she "cried in the toilet".

"It didn't feel good. Because I felt like, 'Why was it always her?'" she added

However, Ng quickly chimed in: "What 'always'? It was only for two years, why do you keep saying 'always'?"

Ng also pointed out that she left Mediacorp after that to join Channel U and Au went on to win the hosting award for the next four years.

The irrepressible pair also spilled other secrets, such as the time Au turned up for work without a bra. Ng also revealed she goes "pui" in mock disgust when she sees Au posting Instagram captions in French.