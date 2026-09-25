Au-revoir, Paris? Actress Sharon Au sets sights on ‘new beginning’ in Seoul after France move

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Sharon Au was recently featured in L’H.A.S’ Impactor’s Sights editorial series, which spotlights various “impactors” and creatives across different fields.

Former Mediacorp actress-host Sharon Au i s embarking on yet another adventure, with plans to spend more time in Seoul, about eight years after moving from Singapore to Paris in search of change.

Sharing photos on Sept 24 from a photo shoot with South Korean fashion brand L’H.A.S., the 51-year-old wrote on Instagram: “Seoul, it seems, has plans for me.

“These photographs with L’H.A.S. mark the beginning of something new. I don’t quite know where it will lead yet. Perhaps that is the point.”

The Paris-based former TV personality told The Straits Times on Sept 25 that work has been taking her to Seoul more frequently since August, and she expects to spend more time there.

“Paris remains my base. Seoul, however, seems increasingly determined to keep me coming back,” she said.

Au was recently featured in L’H.A.S’ Impactor’s Sights editorial series, which spotlights various “impactors” and creatives across different fields.

In an interview with the brand, she said her sense of curiosity has led her into various fields such as media, publishing and fashion.

The celebrity took a break from her career in entertainment in 2005 to pursue her undergraduate studies in Tokyo’s Waseda University. She moved to Paris in 2018, where she worked as an investment director in a private equity firm before quitting the job in 2022.

Au, an award-winning TV host, returned to the screen in Cendol, a 2025 short film helmed by actor-turned-director Qi Yuwu, which premiered at the 36th Singapore International Film Festival.

In her cryptic social media post on Sept 24, she wrote: “There is freedom in not knowing. In making mistakes, asking stupid questions, and discovering versions of yourself you haven’t met yet.

“We have more to lose, and more pride to protect. Which is exactly why I want to keep doing it. So here I am again.

“Paris is still home. But Seoul is where I get to be a beginner again: A new language and culture.”

Au’s Instagram post drew messages of support from celebrity pals such as actor Desmond Tan, actress Hayley Woo and singer-songwriter Serene Koong.

In the comments section of a Sept 20 post on L’H.A.S’ Instagram account, Au told fashion designer Andrew Gn that South Korea was her next destination.

“Well, at least you’ve got air-conditioning during the hottest summer,” he quipped.

“Tres (very) important!” she replied.

The Straits Times has contacted Au for more information.