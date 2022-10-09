Shantaram star Charlie Hunnam defends new series from white-saviour critique

LOS ANGELES – Based on a beloved novel once considered required reading for travellers to India, the new drama series Shantaram follows Australian escaped convict Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) as he reinvents himself in 1980s Bombay.

In the vibrant and chaotic city now known as Mumbai, he becomes something of a local hero – setting up a free clinic in a slum, rescuing a call girl from a brothel and befriending local gangsters.

But critics of the 2003 bestseller of the same name by Gregory David Roberts have accused it of being a white-saviour narrative that peddles many exoticised stereotypes about India.

Hunnam – who both stars in and produces Shantaram, premiering on Apple TV+ on Friday – is all too aware of the critique.

And given that a screen adaptation of this story has bounced around Hollywood for two decades –with actors Johnny Depp, Russell Crowe and Joel Edgerton all signing on to play the lead role at various points – there has certainly been time to mull it over.

When asked about it in a video call with The Straits Times, Hunnam, 42, calls the white-saviour criticism “a tough question” that he and the other creators of the series wrestled with.

“I’m one of the producers on the show and I’ve been working on this for seven years,” says the English actor, best known for starring in the acclaimed drama series Sons Of Anarchy (2008 to 2014).

“It was certainly something we were aware of, that criticism or observation of the book, and we also had our own personal feelings about it.”

In the end, the makers of the series decided to tackle it by not limiting the narration to Lin’s point of view like the book does.

“We didn’t want to tell the story from Lin’s perspective. That was very clear, and a driving mandate for us, right from the beginning.

“It was important that India was a big personality too, and that each of the characters had fully-dimensional stories on their own, and we weren’t just observing them through Lin,” says Hunnam, who will appear in director Zack Snyder’s much-anticipated sci-fi epic Rebel Moon in 2023.

“I’ll let the audience be the judge of how successful we were,” he adds. “But we were certainly trying to observe that and ameliorate the tendency to follow that in our adaptation.”