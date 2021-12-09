Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton to write and direct sequel

LOS ANGELES • Good news for fans of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) first Asian superhero movie will get a sequel, according to an exclusive report by the Deadline entertainment website.

Deadline said the movie's director Destin Daniel Cretton will return to write and direct the sequel.

He is also working with Marvel Studios on a new MCU series for streaming service Disney+.

The report said Cretton has entered into an exclusive multi-year deal with Disney companies Marvel Studios and Hulu's Onyx Collective, in which he will develop television projects for both Marvel Studios for Disney+, and Onyx Collective across all platforms.

"Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was quoted as saying.

"We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we're thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can't wait to get started."

Canadian actor Simu Liu, who played the titular character Shang-Chi in the movie, reacted to the news by tweeting: "Flopped so hard we got a sequel."

He was likely referring to the detractors who had downplayed the success of the movie.

Shang-Chi is the eighth highest-grossing film this year, earning US$431.9 million (S$589.6 million) so far at the global box office.

The film also starred Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai, who played Shang-Chi's father Wenwu; American actress Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's best friend Katy; and actress Fala Chen, who played Shang-Chi's mother Ying Li.

• Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is showing in cinemas.