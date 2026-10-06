Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu marries fiancee Allison Hsu in France

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The couple wedded almost four years after they went Instagram official in November 2022.

Canadian actor Simu Liu and his fiancee Allison Hsu are now husband and wife.

Celebrity news website TMZ said on Oct 5 that the couple tied the knot in France over the weekend.

Liu, 37, and Hsu, 30, wedded almost four years after they went Instagram official in November 2022.

Hsu shared on Nov 20, 2022, a photo of herself with Liu together, using a smiling emoticon as the caption.

The couple made their red carpet debut on Nov 29, 2022, when they attended the premiere of American action comedy Violent Night (2022) in Los Angeles.

Liu is best known for playing the Asian superhero Shang-Chi in Marvel blockbuster Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021), before playing rival Ken in fantasy comedy film Barbie (2023).

Hsu is the vice-president of digital marketing at record label Interscope Records, and was featured on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 music list in 2022.

The couple announced their engagement on May 11, 2025, with a joint post on Instagram.

Among the photos were Liu proposing to Hsu near the Eiffel Tower and Hsu displaying a diamond ring.

“Us forever,” she wrote in the caption.

They shared a photo of them kissing in another Instagram post on the same day.

“From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always,” Liu wrote.

Hsu shared more photos of the proposal on Instagram on Dec 31, 2025, writing: “Best day of 2025, and the best year ahead.”

Liu quipped in the comment section: “Pretty stressful one for me.”

Hsu hinted on Instagram on Sept 1 that the wedding was around the corner with a post of her bachelorette party in Tulum, Mexico.

“Miss to mrs with all my bitches,” she wrote, sharing photos of the trip with a group of friends and herself in different bridal suits.

Liu will reprise the role of Shang-Chi in the upcoming superhero film Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to open in Singapore cinemas on Dec 17.

The actor said at San Diego Comic-Con, a fan convention in California, on July 25, that Shang-Chi will be “a lot more confident and a more self-assured version of who he was when we last saw him".