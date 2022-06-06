Shakira, Gerard Pique to separate; Michael B. Jordan splits from Lori Harvey

MADRID • Colombian singer Shakira and Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique are separating, the couple confirmed in a statement via their public relations agency last Saturday seen by Reuters.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy," the statement said.

Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, have been together since 2011 and have two children. They met shortly before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when he featured in the music video for Shakira's Waka Waka (This Time For Africa), the tournament's official song.

The Hips Don't Lie singer is facing a trial over alleged tax fraud charges in Spain after she lost an appeal on May 26.

Prosecutors claim she failed to pay up to €14.5 million (S$21.4 million) in tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

Another celebrity couple who have reportedly called it quits are actor Michael B. Jordan, 35, and model-influencer Lori Harvey, 25.

According to entertainment portal People, who quoted unnamed sources, the split was amicable.

The Creed (2015) star, who was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2020, and Harvey, daughter of veteran television host Steve Harvey, had been dating for more than a year.