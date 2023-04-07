Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to star in movie together after 28 years

MUMBAI – A face off between two of India’s biggest stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, is in the works, 28 years after they starred in a movie together.

According to entertainment portal Deadline, the veteran actors, both 57, are set to appear in a blockbuster spy movie, Tiger Vs Pathaan, to be directed by Siddharth Anand.

The director had helmed the recent Shah Rukh Khan vehicle, Pathaan, which became the second highest grossing Hindi-language film of all time after its release in January.

The upcoming flick is part of Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe franchise, which includes Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). A third Tiger film starring Salman Khan is due out in November.

An industry source who spoke to Deadline said: “Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since Karan Arjun and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount Tiger Vs Pathaan as the biggest film that India has ever produced.”

Both actors starred in 1995 fantasy action film Karan Arjun, but have not appeared in a full movie together since, although Salman Khan had a cameo role in Pathaan.

Of that now iconic scene, Siddharth said: “They just had so much love for each other, there was just so much positivity, they wanted to give each other space rather than hog a scene or a sequence. They were selfless and that just shows on screen.”

Tiger Vs Pathaan is slated for release in 2025.