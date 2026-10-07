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SGIFF to proceed with controversial South Korean thriller The Assassin(s) as opening film

The festival explained that the film, starring Park Hae-il, was selected based on its artistic merit and contribution to contemporary Asian cinema.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) will press ahead with Hur Jin-ho’s historical thriller The Assassin(s) as its opening film, despite criticism from conservative groups in South Korea over alleged historical distortions.

In a media reply on Oct 7, SGIFF confirmed its selection and stated it was aware of ongoing discussions around the film.

“SGIFF respects the creative vision of the filmmakers behind The Assassin(s), which remains the Festival Opening film of our 37th edition.”

The festival explained that The Assassin(s) was selected through an independent curatorial process based on its artistic merit and contribution to contemporary Asian cinema.

The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, has faced criticism over its dramatisation of the 1974 assassination attempt on former president Park Chung-hee that killed his wife Yuk Young-soo.

Though official inquiries concluded that gunman Mun Se-gwang acted on North Korean orders in the 1974 incident, the film depicts fictional investigators probing potential links to figures within Park’s own government and intelligence services.

In standing by its selection, SGIFF highlighted that director Hur crafted the thriller as a dramatic retelling rather than a factual account.

“The filmmakers have described the film as a work of cinematic imagination that combines historical events with fictional characters and situations. They have stated that it was not made to establish historical conclusions, distort facts, or serve any political purpose,” SGIFF said.

“SGIFF presents the film in that context, as a creative work.”

The festival emphasised that its role is to provide a platform for diverse storytelling from Singapore, the rest of Asia and beyond.

“We look forward to welcoming audiences to the 37th SGIFF and offering a rich breadth of cinema and experiences for them to discover and enjoy,” it said.

Seoul news outlet Asia Business Daily reported that South Korea’s People Power Party had sent a letter to SGIFF executive director Jeremy Chua on Oct 6 , urging the immediate withdrawal of the opening film selection.

Conservative groups in South Korea say the The Assassin(s) insults Yuk’s surviving family, who include eldest daughter and former president Park Geun-hye.

Critics have taken to social media platforms, such as Threads, sharing guides on how to petition SGIFF, the Singapore embassy and the Singapore Tourism Board’s (STB) Seoul office to pull the film, according to The Chosun Daily .

Since its release in South Korea on Sept 23, The Assassin(s) has drawn about 2.5 million viewers in the country, according to data from the Korean Film Council.

Director Hur Jin-ho and supporting cast members Park Sung-hoon and Shim Eun-kyung will attend the opening of SGIFF, which returns for its 37th edition from Oct 21 to Nov 1 .

The Straits Times has contacted the Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Seoul and STB for comment.