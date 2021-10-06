Sex/Life star 'tanked' audition for raunchy series

Sarah Shahi resubmitted her audition video four times to prove she was right for the part

Alison de Souza‍ In Los Angeles
  • Published
    31 min ago
It may not be as well known as other popular Netflix shows, but raunchy drama Sex/Life - about a housewife, Billie (Sarah Shahi), who cannot stop fantasising about her wild past and former lover - has cracked the list of the streaming service's five most-watched series.

Based on the number of subscribers who viewed at least two minutes of the show within its first 28 days, Sex/Life attracted an audience of 67 million after its debut in June - tying with the third season of supernatural hit Stranger Things (2016 to present).

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 06, 2021, with the headline 'Sex/Life star 'tanked' audition for raunchy series'. Subscribe
