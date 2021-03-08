Sex tape satire wins top Golden Bear prize

BERLIN • The 71st Berlin film festival awarded its Golden Bear top prize last Friday to Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn by Romanian director Radu Jude, a satire skewering pandemic-era social hypocrisy with the story of a teacher whose sex tape winds up on the Internet.

This year's event was held entirely online for critics and industry buyers, but judged by a jury made up of previous winners, who watched the 15 contenders in a specially reserved cinema in the German capital.

Israeli director Nadav Lapid announced the award for Jude, one of Eastern Europe's most acclaimed directors, saying his movie had the "rare and essential quality of a lasting artwork".

For the first time, the Berlinale awarded a "gender neutral" best acting prize, to Germany's Maren Eggert for her performance in the sci-fi comedy I'm Your Man.

In the film by director Maria Schrader (Unorthodox, 2020), Eggert plays a museum researcher who signs up to test a humanoid robot - played by British actor Dan Stevens from Downton Abbey (2010 to 2015) using his fluent German - as a romantic partner.

Hungary's Denes Nagy clinched best director for Natural Light, a harrowing drama about an atrocity committed by Hungarian soldiers in the Soviet Union during World War II.

Prolific South Korean film-maker Hong Sang-soo, who won the Berlinale's best director prize last year, was awarded best screenplay for Introduction, about young lovers and their feuding families which was set partly in Berlin.

Mexican director Alonso Ruizpalacios' Netflix feature A Cop Movie, which mixes documentary and narrative techniques to look at the struggles of police work in the country's capital, won a Silver Bear for artistic contribution.

Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn, part of Romania's vaunted new wave of cinema, makes the case that corruption, pettiness and discrimination are more obscene than graphic sex.

Opening with an extremely real-looking hardcore porn video, it was perhaps the most daring of this year's films in competition. The clip is taken from a home movie the teacher, Emi, shot with her husband that makes its way from PornHub to the mobile phones of her colleagues, students and their parents.

With disputes over social distancing and mask-wearing already jacking up tensions and exposing social divisions, Emi fights to save her job and reputation.

"Many of the things Emi's accused of are things I was accused of in online comments regarding my previous films," Jude, 43, said in a Zoom interview from Bucharest during the festival.

He revamped the premise of the film to incorporate the coronavirus, which he said had created more "aggressiveness" in Romanian society.

Rather than push back production, "my take was to do it as soon as possible and adapt to what is around", including casting anti-vaxxers in minor roles and choosing coronavirus masks like "costumes" for his characters.

"I wanted it to feel contemporary and if there's this pandemic going now, why not include it in the film?" he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE