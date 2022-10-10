Sex scene experts help reshape Hollywood power dynamics in #MeToo era

LOS ANGELES – Since Hollywood sex abuse revelations ignited the #MeToo movement five years ago, demand for on-set “intimacy coordinators” has soared – but resistance, power imbalances and a fear of saying “no” to sex scenes are deeply rooted in show business, experts say.

A fledgling industry of professionals who choreograph intimate scenes, provide equipment to safeguard actors’ privates and discuss consent with film-makers has grown rapidly since a 2017 investigation into disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein forced a wider reckoning.

“It has been an amazing difference in that when it was first introduced, there was a lot of resistance from the industry – from directors, some actors, producers,” said Ms Claire Warden, a New York-based intimacy coordinator.

She estimates around 60 to 80 experts are now working on sets, and she is working with the organisation Intimacy Directors and Coordinators (IDC) to quickly train more.

“After years of yelling into the void and pushing as hard as we could in the industry to educate”, she said, the industry has started listening.

Before 2017, intimacy directors existed primarily in theatre, and were conspicuously absent in film and television, where actors were often isolated and reliant on wardrobe departments to improvise basic “modesty garments” to cover genitalia in nude scenes.

One of the first major shifts came from HBO, which in the aftermath of the Weinstein allegations brought an intimacy expert onto the set of The Deuce (2017) – an explicit show about the porn industry in 1970s New York.

Since then, the network has expanded its policy to require intimacy coordinators on all its shows. At specialised equipment companies, strapless thongs, padded pouches and silicone “barriers”, as well as body tapes in various skin tones, are all on offer.

In a recent Variety interview, Sydney Sweeney, star of Euphoria (2019 to present), said she has “never felt uncomfortable”, thanks to the constant presence of intimacy coordinators.

“It’s a very safe environment. I’m very fortunate that I am coming up during a time where there is so much thought in this process,” said the 25-year-old. “Even if you have agreed to something, they ask you on the spot on the day, ‘Did you change your mind? Because you can.’ It’s really nice.”

Like Ms Warden, others in the industry argue the progress around consent is long overdue, while recent events have shown that not all welcome the new roles.