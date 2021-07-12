Sex And The City stars sport silver hair in reboot

NEW YORK • It has been 23 years since the first episode of Sex And The City aired and two of the stars are showing off their silver hair in the upcoming reboot of the groundbreaking series.

Filming kicked off on And Just Like That last Friday in New York City, with actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, and Cynthia Nixon, 55, giving a first glimpse of the beloved characters Carrie Bradshaw and Miranda Hobbes respectively.

Nixon sported a short pixie cut with silver strands, while Parker maintained her trademark curly flowing locks and let her grey roots peek out at the crown of her head.

Actress Kristin Davis, 56, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt, appears with her signature long straight brunette hair.

While the original quartet is not reunited for this highly anticipated reboot - actress Kim Cattrall, who plays the sexy Samantha Jones, has declined to be in it due to an ongoing feud with Parker - other actors who will be coming back include Chris Noth (Mr Big), John Corbett (Aidan Shaw) and David Eigenberg (Steve Brady).

The show, which ended in 2004 after six seasons and also spawned two movies, will see the three leads navigate love and life in their 50s. The reboot does not have an official premiere date.