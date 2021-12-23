New episodes on Thursdays on HBO Go
3/5 stars
This sequel is for fans of Sex And The City, the 1998 to 2004 series about a New York sex columnist and her three friends.
New episodes on Thursdays on HBO Go
3/5 stars
This sequel is for fans of Sex And The City, the 1998 to 2004 series about a New York sex columnist and her three friends.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 23, 2021, with the headline Sex And The City sequel celebrates friendship, ageing . Subscribe