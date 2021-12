The wildly popular television series Sex And The City (1998 to 2004) broke new ground with its depiction of four women in New York, which sparked numerous conversations about sex, feminism and privilege.

After two movie spin-offs in 2008 and 2010, the influential franchise is finally returning to the small screen with a much-anticipated 10-episode reboot called And Just Like That..., which is streaming on HBO Go, with new episodes on Thursdays.