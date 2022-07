In the K-drama Jinxed At First, Seohyun - from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation - tackles a Rapunzel-like tale of magical powers and romance.

The 31-year-old plays Seul-bi, a woman descended from a long line of female shamans who has the ability to see someone's future when she touches him or her. One day, she runs into Gong Soo-kwang (Na In-woo), a fishmonger known for his bad luck.