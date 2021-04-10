Selina Jen to act in first major film since 2010 accident

Selina Jen, of Taiwanese girl group S.H.E, will be acting in her first major movie.

Taiwan's Apple Daily reported that Jen will be starring in a film for the first time in a career spanning 20 years - and it will be a horror movie.

The newspaper said Jen, 39, took some time to accept the role as she has not acted for a long time and was worried about the box office.

She consulted her younger sister Lorene Jen, 32, who has acted in a few horror movies, and decided to accept the challenge.

Selina Jen's manager told Apple Daily: "Selina would like to try different jobs and challenges this year. Please wait for a while as it is still at the planning stage."

The unnamed movie will be Jen's first major role since she suffered third-degree burns on more than half of her body in 2010 while filming Chinese television serial I Have A Date With Spring in Shanghai. It was later renamed Love In Spring.

Jen , who rose to prominence with S.H.E in 2001, has acted in idol dramas such as The Rose (2003) and Reaching For The Stars (2005 to 2006).

She has largely stopped acting since the accident in China.

In recent years, she has focused mainly on TV hosting or appearing on Chinese reality shows, with occasional appearances in TV shows, movies and music videos.

S.H.E, which also comprise Ella Chen and Hebe Tien, parted ways with record company HIM International Music in 2018, with the three singers setting up their own management agencies.

Jen married lawyer Richard Chang in 2011, but they divorced in 2016.