Second daughter of Richard Ng nabbed after eldest daughter's weed bust

Days after Hong Kong actor Richard Ng Yiu Hon's eldest daughter was arrested for allegedly growing marijuana in her Sai Kung home, his second daughter's home was raided last Friday night.

Officers reportedly found a small amount of cannabis, possibly linked to the eldest daughter, and arrested the 52-year-old.

Her 54-year-old sister was arrested last Tuesday in an undercover drug raid.

Last Monday, customs officers had discovered 70g of marijuana hidden in a parcel from Canada.

Undercover officers then delivered the parcel the next day to the eldest daughter and arrested her when she accepted it.

In a subsequent search of her residence, they allegedly discovered cannabis plants as well as growing equipment, marijuana leaves and cannabis-infused chocolate bars.

The street value of the haul is estimated to be more than HK$1 million (S$173,000) and the drugs are believed to be destined for sale at small parties in the area.

Veteran comedian Ng, 81, his wife and his lawyer arrived at his second daughter's three-storey house in Nam Wai Village after the Friday raid. He attempted to shield his face from photographers with a black veil and an umbrella.

The actor, who has done more than 80 films, is married to Susan, a British woman who was a stylist for Vidal Sassoon in New York and London. She ran a salon, where she worked as Bruce Lee's hairstylist in the 1970s.

Both sisters have been released on bail pending further investigation. Ng has one other younger daughter and a son, Carl Ng, who is also an actor.