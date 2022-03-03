Sean Penn joins Ukraine exodus on foot

LOS ANGELES • Days after visiting the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to film scenes for his documentary on Russia's invasion, Hollywood actor-director Sean Penn found himself among thousands of refugees fleeing to Poland, joining the exodus on foot.

Penn, 61, posted a photo to his Twitter feed on Monday showing him carrying a backpack and toting a piece of luggage on wheels as he trudged along the shoulder of a road beside a line of cars stretching into the distance.

"Myself and two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road," he said in a caption tweeted with the picture.

"Almost all the cars in this photo carry women and children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value."

The tweet did not explain why the Academy Award-winning actor and his companions were forced to abandon their vehicle.

A spokesman in Los Angeles, Ms Mara Buxbaum, told Reuters by e-mail on Tuesday that Penn had "made it out of Ukraine safely".

She declined to answer other questions about his whereabouts or the circumstances of his departure from Ukraine.

Penn was in Kyiv last Thursday attending a press briefing at the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky on the first day of Russia's invasion, recording footage for a documentary chronicling the crisis, Mr Zelensky's office said in a statement at the time.

"Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty," the statement said.

It said Penn had interviewed Ukrainian political and military figures as well as journalists as part of the production, for which he initially visited Ukraine in November.

In a statement last week, Penn praised the Ukrainian people as "historic symbols of courage" and called Ukraine "the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams".

"If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost," wrote the actor acclaimed for Oscar-winning roles in mystery drama Mystic River (2003) and biopic Milk (2008).

Penn, whose directorial credits include The Crossing Guard (1995) and Into The Wild (2007), is producing the Ukraine documentary for Vice Studios, an American-Canadian digital media and broadcasting company, according to Hollywood trade publication Variety.

Meanwhile, French actor Gerard Depardieu, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday came out against the war in Ukraine and called for negotiations.

"Russia and Ukraine have always been brother countries," the 73-year-old film star told Agence France-Presse in a phone call. "I am against this fratricidal war. I say, 'stop the weapons and negotiate.'"

In 2013, he sparked a huge outcry by leaving France and taking Russian nationality in protest at a proposed tax hike on the rich in his homeland.

Mr Putin treated him to a dinner to present him with his new citizenship and Depardieu was subsequently full of praise for the strongman.

"I will say what I think about Putin: The Russian nation needs a person just like this - with a Russian temper. Putin is trying to return just a bit of dignity back to the people," he said after the dinner.

Only last month, as tensions soared at the Ukraine border, Depardieu opened an Instagram account with a picture of himself embracing Mr Putin.

He also said on French television: "Leave Vladimir alone."

In 2015, Ukraine blacklisted Depardieu in apparent retribution for his reported refusal to recognise the independence of the former Soviet state.

The culture ministry gave no official reason for the ban at the time, but it had previously identified Depardieu and other Russia-friendly international film stars as national security threats whose movies should be banned.

In France, the Cannes film festival said in a statement on Tuesday that it would ban official Russian delegations from its festival this year unless the Ukraine conflict ends.

It added that the festival will admit official Russian delegations only if the Ukraine conflict ends in a manner acceptable to the Ukrainian people.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE