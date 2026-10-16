Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs transferred to smaller US prison after alleged brawl and special treatment

Disgraced music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs was reportedly treated at a hospital for a head injury following a fight with another prisoner last weekend.

NEW YORK - Disgraced music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was sentenced for prostitution-related crimes, has been transferred to a new US prison following media reports detailing an alleged brawl and special treatment behind bars.

The 56-year-old was moved from the Fort Dix lockup in New Jersey to Allenwood Low in neighbouring Pennsylvania, a Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman told AFP on Oct 16.

Both are low-security federal prisons for male offenders, but Allenwood Low has a population of around 1,000 compared to roughly 4,000 at Fort Dix.

US media has reported that Combs was treated at a hospital for a head injury following a fight with another prisoner last weekend.

And in September, NBC News reported that Combs enjoyed a relatively lavish lifestyle at Fort Dix, with access to contraband mobile phones and liquor.

The outlet also said Combs had men cooking and cleaning for him, as well as someone to give him Chinese-style massages.

The Bureau of Prisons did not explain why Combs was transferred to the new prison.

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any individual in our custody, including reasons for transfer,” a spokeswoman said.

Combs was sentenced in 2025 after a salacious trial that detailed the alleged “freak-offs” he organised: sexual marathons involving hired male escorts and his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura and another unidentified women.

He was acquitted by a jury of the most serious charges against him – sex trafficking and racketeering – but convicted of two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

Combs is due to be released from prison in March 2028. AFP