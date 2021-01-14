Screen Actors Guild awards date shifted to April after Grammys conflict

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild Awards honouring film and TV performances has been rescheduled to April 4, organisers said on Wednesday (Jan 13), a move that avoids competition with music's Grammy Awards.

Last week, Grammy Awards organisers said they were postponing their January ceremony until March 14 because of a coronavirus surge in Los Angeles.

The SAG-AFTRA union, which represents actors, journalists and performers, said at the time it was "extremely disappointed" that the new date for the Grammys conflicted with the SAG Awards.

Organisers had chosen March 14 for the SAG Awards last July.

The SAG Awards will be televised on the TNT and TBS networks on April 4.