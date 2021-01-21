Schwarzenegger gets Covid-19 vaccine, says: 'Come with me if you want to live'

LOS ANGELES - Hollywood actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has been known to throw famous lines from his movies into conversation, but this might be the most fitting one yet.

On Twitter on Wednesday (Jan 20), he shared a video of him getting the Covid-19 vaccine in Los Angeles' Dodgers Stadium while in the safety of his vehicle.

The masked actor, 73, best known for his role in the Terminator movies, said in the video: "All right, I just got my vaccine and I would recommend it to anyone and everyone."

He then concluded with his iconic line from the Terminator franchise: "Come with me if you want to live."

Los Angeles County had announced the day before that residents aged 65 and over were eligible for Covid-19 vaccination.

In Schwarzenegger's caption, he exhorted people to get vaccinated: "Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you're eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine."

However, he did miss the chance to add "I'll be back", for his second shot in a few weeks.

The action star wasn't the only one taking advantage of his age to get the jab.

Comedian-actor Steve Martin, 75, joked about getting vaccinated in New York over the weekend.

He wrote on Twitter: "Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I'm 75. Ha!"

In a subsequent comment, he quipped that he had not experienced any side effects, except he said it as "fide resects".

He also thanked those administering the vaccine, praising the process as "smooth as silk" and adding: "Thank you all, and thank you science."