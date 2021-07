LOS ANGELES - In Schmigadoon!, a parody of iconic musicals, Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key play a couple who discover a magical town where everyone is living in a 1940s musical - and that they cannot leave.

But the cast and creators say the series - which premieres on Apple TV+ on July 16, and stars Tony winners Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Jane Krakowski and Martin Short - will celebrate musicals, even as it gently criticises and pokes fun at them.