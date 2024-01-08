Saying yes to 100 gigs in 2023: Singer Imran Ajmain enjoys career resurgence thanks to TikTok

SINGAPORE – For Singaporean singer-songwriter Imran Ajmain, 2023 was a banner year.

His music career enjoyed such a resurgence that it led to him leaving his food and beverage (F&B) marketing business to focus on music full-time.

The Malaysia-based artiste looks set to experience more highlights in 2024.

To celebrate his 20th year in show business, the 42-year-old is staging three concerts – one in Singapore and two in Kuala Lumpur.

On Jan 12, he will perform at Victoria Theatre, his first solo concert in Singapore since 2018.

His KL gig at The Platform at Menara KEN TTDI on Feb 3 sold out within an hour after tickets were released at the end of December. He added another night on Feb 2, and tickets are close to selling out.

Imran moved to Malaysia in 2007 after his 2006 R&B ballad Seribu Tahun (A Thousand Years) became a hit thanks to popular 2007 Malaysian TV drama Kerana Cintaku Saerah (Because Of My Love For Saerah), which used the song as its theme.

He went on to score other hits and ventured into the F&B industry across the Causeway, handling social media as well as photo and video direction for celebrity-led F&B businesses.

The F&B projects eventually overshadowed his music, and he sang only occasionally on Malaysian television shows by major broadcasters such as Astro. He also returned to Singapore to stage concerts at venues such as like the Esplanade.

All that changed in August 2022, when he performed at a fund-raising concert for Angkasa Event Space, a popular gig venue in KL. Videos of him singing at the show went viral on TikTok, leading to a spike in the streaming numbers of his songs on music platforms such as Spotify.

“I was looking at a 1,000 per cent increase,” says Imran, who is of Malay and Dutch-Indonesian heritage, in a Zoom interview from KL.

Gig offers from all over Malaysia and Singapore soon started pouring in. “I used to be the sensitive artiste who always calculated my steps, but in the past year, I said yes to everything. I would sing at weddings, indie cafes. I sang for the first time at an outdoor food festival.”

He estimates that he did more than 100 shows in 2023, an average of one performance every three days. The gigs range from weddings with guests numbering in the hundreds to a concert in Johor with 5,000 people in the audience.