Sarah Wang - wife of HK actor Shawn Yue - reveals details of their new born's premature birth

HONG KONG - Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue's wife Sarah Wang has shared a long post on Instagram detailing her experience of a premature birth at 28 weeks.

Yue married former Taiwanese actress Wang in 2017. The couple have another two-year-old son.

The couple had announced the birth of their second child earlier this month on their respective social media accounts, but said that she had actually been born earlier.

Yue wrote in a post dated Dec 5: "At the time she was born, she was still in the danger zone, so we kept quiet about it. But now she has made it through and has come home with us."

Wang shared more details of the couple's ordeal in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Dec 16).

She revealed that their baby had been born at just 28 weeks and had been in the intensive care unit in the immediate days following her birth.

A typical pregnancy is around 40 weeks, and a full-term pregnancy is at least 37 weeks.

Wang revealed that she had a difficult pregnancy and had been in the hospital for observation even before she gave birth.

"The doctor told me to at least make it until 28 weeks. If I could last till then, the chances of my baby's survival will increase by a lot. I felt so depressed hearing that. I never thought this would happen to me."

When her water broke at 28 weeks, she burst into tears, worried about her baby.

She broke down again seeing her daughter in an incubator after delivery.

She wrote: "When I saw how many tubes were attached to her tiny 1000-gram body, I felt such heartache. I did not protect her well, why does she have to suffer so much?"

Yue, she added, got emotional as well.

"Shawn told me he could not stop crying the first time he saw our daughter. To be honest, in the entire time we've known each other, I've only seen him get teary-eyed. He's a very strong man, I know he must have felt such pain."

The couple's child is now safe and has been discharged from the hospital. Wang thanked the medical team, her friends, family and her husband for being her pillars of support during this trying time.

Yue left a message for his wife in the comments section, saying: "You've worked hard."