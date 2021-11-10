Sarah Jessica Parker slams 'misogynist chatter' over ageing of Sex And The City cast

LOS ANGELES • Actress Sarah Jessica Parker, who is filming the reboot of Sex And The City, has spoken out against what she termed "misogynist chatter" about her and her female co-stars.

Photos from the set of the reboot, And Just Like That..., have been making the rounds on social media, with commenters chiming in on the looks of Parker, 56, as well as actresses Cynthia Nixon, 55, and Kristin Davis, 56.

In an interview in the December issue of Vogue magazine, which features her on the cover, Parker said: "There's so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man."

She punctuated every word at the end of the sentence with a clap.

She went on to address the harsh scrutiny they had been under: "'Grey hair grey hair grey hair. Does she have grey hair?' I'm sitting with Andy Cohen and he has a full head of grey hair, and he's exquisite.

"Why is it okay for him? I don't know what to tell you people," she says, referring to the 53-year-old host of interactive talk show Watch What Happens Live, who has made guest appearances in Sex And The City.

"Everyone has something to say. 'She has too many wrinkles. She doesn't have enough wrinkles.'

"It almost feels as if people don't want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better," she added.

"I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop ageing? Disappear?"

And Just Like That..., which airs next month, follows Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) as they continue their friendship in their 50s, but with one friend conspicuously missing.

Actress Kim Cattrall, 65, is not reprising her role as the sexy Samantha due to a long-running feud with Parker.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King, who was a writer-producer on the original series which ran from 1998 to 2004, said in the same cover story: "When we announced And Just Like That..., there were a lot of positive reactions, but one b***hy response online was people sharing pictures of The Golden Girls.

"And I was like, 'Wow, so it's either you're 35 or you're retired and living in Florida. There's a missing chapter here.'"