Sarah Jessica Parker rules out Kim Cattrall's return to Sex And The City reboot

LOS ANGELES • Sex And The City stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, who had a nasty public feud in 2018, are unlikely to share the screen if there is a second season of the reboot, And Just Like That...

Cattrall was not in the first season of the reboot, which ended its run on Thursday, although her character, Samantha, was not killed off in the show. A second season has not been confirmed.

Speaking to entertainment magazine Variety, Parker, 56, was asked if she would be okay if Cattrall, 65, rejoined the show.

"I don't think I would because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared," Parker said.

"I haven't participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know."

Similarly, showrunner Michael Patrick King said in the article: "I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again."

Cattrall's feud with Parker had reportedly been over money, as Parker was a bigger name who had commanded a bigger pay cheque.

Cattrall had also unleashed a blistering attack on Parker in 2018, calling her "cruel" in a tweet.

In the finale, Samantha appeared by way of a text message to Carrie, played by Parker.

Parker added: "There's a very distinct line between Samantha and Kim. Samantha's not gone. Samantha's present and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn't villainised.

"She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her."