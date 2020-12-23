Sammi Cheng reveals her father died last month

Hong Kong singer Sammi Cheng has a strong social media game, but fans suspected something was amiss when there were no postings from her for about two months.

The Cantopop queen's last post was on Oct 26, about actor Louis Koo's 50th birthday celebration.

She returned to social media on Sunday, posting a photo taken with her father and revealing he died last month.

The 48-year-old singer wrote that she and her siblings were preparing for their father's funeral last month.

"During this period, besides preparing quietly for my father's funeral, I was adjusting my mind," she wrote in Chinese. "My siblings and I are also taking care of my mother (who has lost her partner of many years)."

Cheng revealed in October that her father, who was in his 80s, was hospitalised for more than 10 days.

She and her siblings took turns to care for him.

She also revealed in early October the death of Lucky, her 15-year-old pet dog.

"I have experienced continuous pain after first losing Lucky and then my dad," Cheng wrote.

"My tears fall uncontrollably occasionally when I think of them. We are mortals after all and sometimes have to allow ourselves to be strong and vulnerable at the same time."

Cheng appeared to have recovered from her sorrow the next day when she wrote three posts on Monday.

The fitness buff wrote in one of the posts that her fitness regimen has remained unchanged in the last two months as she believes that exercise and sweating ward off negative energy.

As usual, there was no mention of her husband, singer Andy Hui.

Hui, 53, who was caught in a cheating scandal with actress Jacqueline Wong in April last year, has not posted on social media since his last post on Lucky on Oct 7.