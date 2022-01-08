Saint Jack director dies at 82

LOS ANGELES • Peter Bogdanovich, acclaimed New Hollywood director of The Last Picture Show (1971), has died at the age of 82, his agent said on Thursday.

Bogdanovich also helmed Saint Jack (1979), the first Hollywood film to be filmed entirely in Singapore.

Based on a novel by Paul Theroux about an American pimp who gets entangled with the local mafia, the movie was banned here until 2006 because of scenes of nudity and coarse language.

Starting out as an influential film critic, Bogdanovich began directing with 1968's Targets, before co-writing his ode to 1950s America The Last Picture Show.

The coming-of-age film set in a small Texas town that has fallen on hard times earned eight Oscar nominations, winning two, and drew comparisons to Citizen Kane (1941).

"I am devastated. He was a wonderful and great artist. I'll never forgot attending a premiere for The Last Picture Show," said his contemporary, director Francis Ford Coppola. "I remember at its end, the audience leapt up all around me bursting into applause lasting easily 15 minutes... May he sleep in bliss for eternity, enjoying the thrill of our applause forever."

After further successes in the early 1970s such as the Barbra Streisand screwball comedy What's Up, Doc? (1972) and Paper Moon (1973) - which won actress Tatum O'Neal the youngest-ever competitive Oscar at just 10 - Bogdanovich's career went into sharp decline.

He released a series of flops, including Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975).

He had an affair with Playboy model Dorothy Stratten, who was murdered by her husband prior to the release of Bogdanovich's They All Laughed (1981) - her first starring role, alongside Audrey Hepburn.

He married her younger half-sister, but fell into bankruptcy and moved back from Los Angeles to New York, where he returned to writing film criticism.

In his later years, Bogdanovich became known to younger movie and television buffs as he took on acting roles, including the psychiatrist to Tony Soprano's own shrink in The Sopranos in 2004, and a DJ in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill movies in 2003 and 2004.

Bogdanovich was born in Kingston, New York, in 1939.

No cause of death was given.

"He was a dear friend and a champion of cinema. He birthed masterpieces as a director and was a most genial human," tweeted director Guillermo del Toro.

