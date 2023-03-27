S’pore photographer shoots W Magazine cover with Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Oscar-winning Daniels

Lenne Chai worked with the Daniels, the creative directors of the shoot, to help fulfil their vision in photographs. PHOTO: NALANI HERNANDEZ-MELO
Jan Lee
SINGAPORE – When Singaporean photographer Lenne Chai took off to the United States about six years ago to pursue her photography dreams, she never thought she would find herself in the middle of Simi Valley, California, with Oscar-winning American film-makers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert of Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) and The White Lotus (2021 to present) star Jennifer Coolidge. 

The Los Angeles-based 31-year-old (@lenneigh on Instagram) was personally tapped by the directing duo – collectively known as the Daniels – to take photos for the cover and feature spread of the Directors Issue in W Magazine, released in March, which featured Coolidge as its subject.

