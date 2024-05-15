S’pore director Jow Zhi Wei climbs mountains, crosses rivers in Taiwan to shoot first film

SINGAPORE – Part of the drama film Tomorrow Is A Long Time was shot in the subtropical forests of southern Taiwan, around the city of Kaohsiung.

For Singaporean writer-director Jow Zhi Wei, 41, capturing the main character’s national service training required the crew to undergo trials as well.

“It was tough, I’m not going to lie. It’s uneven ground, you have to carry heavy equipment up a mountain. We were shooting on mountains and in the jungle,” he tells The Straits Times.

He was assisted in the two-week shoot in 2021 by experienced local guide Wang Wei-liu, who was the team’s key grip, which in Taiwan refers to the person who ensures that filming goes smoothly.

Wang, who has the English nickname Marlboro Six, made sure the crew was safe despite the steep, muddy trails and fast-moving streams.

He joined the Singapore-Taiwan-France-Portugal co-production after years working with celebrated Taiwanese film-maker Hou Hsiao-hsien, who directed the war drama A City Of Sadness (1989), winner of the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

Jow recalls: “(Wang) would fashion ropes to help us go down cliffs and cross streams and station people to guide the crew.”