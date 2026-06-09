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S. Korean star Kim Soo-hyun returns to work with fashion brand tie-up after dating controversy

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Kim Soo-hyun speaks at a press conference on March 31, 2025.

Kim Soo-hyun will film a commercial for a Philippine fashion brand in Korea on July 14.

PHOTO: THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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SEOUL – South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun will resume his official activities after a yearlong hiatus following allegations related to the late actress Kim Sae-ron, his agency said on June 8.

Kim will film a commercial for a Philippine fashion brand in South Korea on July 14, his agency Gold Medalist said. It will be his first public activity since March 2025.

Kim largely suspended his public activities following allegations that he had dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor and that pressure over debt repayment contributed to her death. The claims were made by Kim Se-ui, head of HoverLab, which runs the YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute.

Kim acknowledged during a press conference in 2025 that he had been in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron but denied that she was underage or that he had pressured her over debt repayment.

Kim’s return comes days after police referred Kim Se-ui to prosecutors on June 4 on charges related to spreading false information about the actor. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.