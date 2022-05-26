S. Korean director ditches violence in new 'adult film'

CANNES • Celebrated South Korean film-maker Park Chan-wook, best known for his brutal The Vengeance Trilogy (2002 to 2005), is covering new ground with his latest Cannes competition entry, Decision To Leave.

The romantic thriller about a detective and a murder suspect who become infatuated with each other features, contrary to the expectation of some, little violence or nudity.

"When something is not in the film, you say why isn't it there and the other way around," Park, 58, joked when asked at a Cannes press conference if the film marks a new direction for him.

"When I started preparing to make the movie, I wanted to make a film for adults. Everyone said to me, 'Oh it's going to be a really erotic, sexy film', and I thought, how odd that that is what people expect when I say I want to make a film for adults, so I did the exact opposite."

South Korean actor Park Hae-il stars as police detective Hae-joon, who is investigating the death of an avid climber who fell from a mountain peak.

Meeting the man's wife, a mysterious woman of Chinese origin played by actress Tang Wei, Hae-joon's suspicions grow when she shows no sign of shock over her loss. He starts observing her and, over time, the two develop feelings for each other.

"There are lots of police stories, but they are usually very rough, very violent. In this case, the detective is very clean-cut and kind. He doesn't use violence or at least uses it as little as possible to solve all these mysteries," said actor Park, 45. "Through my performance, I wanted to portray a new kind of cop."

Decision To Leave is one of 21 titles vying for Cannes' top honour, the Palme d'Or, this year.

It is Park Chan-wook's fourth film at the festival, with Oldboy (2003) winning the Grand Prix in 2004 and Thirst (2009) tying for the Jury Prize in 2009.

Meanwhile, a high-octane documentary on late singer David Bowie has delighted fans at the Cannes Film Festival.

Moonage Daydream by American documentary maker Brett Morgen is a tour de force through the daring creativity of the pop icon who influenced rock music like few others.

By the time he died at age 69, Bowie had sold more than 100 million records - from his first hit single Space Oddity (1969) to his final album Blackstar, released just days before his death on Jan 10, 2016.

There was a massive wealth of clips, recordings, interviews, writings, movie performances and art by the artist - five million items in all - that Morgen went through to produce a mesmerising patchwork of sounds and images.

"It's not a biography," said Morgen. "The film is meant to be sublime, and kaleidoscopic, and kind of wash over you."

The Telegraph called Moonage Daydream "wildly creative" and The Guardian, in a five-star review, said it was "a shapeshifting epiphany-slash-freakout... a glorious celebratory montage".

Separately, Ukrainian film-maker Sergei Loznitsa said at Cannes it was "inhumane" to turn against all Russians despite the "devastating" invasion of his country.

"How do you define this concept of Russian? Are you Russian because of your passport, your citizenship? Because of your ethnicity? It's a slippery slope," he said.

"I firmly believe people should be judged on their individual words, their individual actions, and not their passports. Every individual case should be judged on its own merits."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE