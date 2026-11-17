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All five members of NewJeans were underage, between 14 and 17 years old, when they signed contracts with Ador in 2022.

SEOUL – The South Korean government plans to conduct its first comprehensive survey of underage entertainers in 2027 and review its standard contracts, following renewed concerns over young K-pop singers’ rights sparked by a US news outlet’s recent report on NewJeans’ exclusive contracts.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on Nov 16 that it takes the concerns seriously and plans to examine whether existing regulations adequately protect underage performers’ rights to education, rest and sleep.

The survey will seek to establish how many underage artists are represented by entertainment agencies, their ages and whether their basic rights are being respected. The ministry has yet to finalise the scope and methodology.

“We plan to conduct a separate survey to properly assess the current situation and continue expanding psychological counselling and legal advisory services,” Kim Yu-mi, director of the ministry’s Popular Culture Industry Division, said.

“We will also review whether improvements to the standard contracts are necessary,” she added.

The move follows a Nov 5 investigation by The New York Times into exclusive contracts signed in 2022 between NewJeans and it agency Ador, a subsidiary of K-pop powerhouse Hybe. All five members were minors, aged between 14 and 17, when they signed the agreements.

The report raised concerns about provisions requiring members to bear a substantial portion of expenses incurred during their trainee years, including cosmetic surgery and dermatological treatments.

It also questioned clauses allowing the agency to continue using their names, likenesses and voices after their contracts ended, including for AI-generated content.

Other provisions drew scrutiny for broadly restricting the members’ personal conduct, including their attitudes toward work, romantic relationships and personal management.

The report also questioned the formula used to calculate financial penalties for early contract termination, which could potentially result in higher payments than those calculated under the government’s standard contract.

Hybe and Ador disputed the concerns, maintaining that the contracts were lawfully negotiated with the involvement of the members, their parents and legal representatives.

“Furthermore, the exclusive contracts themselves contain provisions protecting fundamental rights, encompassing the protections guaranteed under the government-standard supplementary agreement for minors,” the companies said in a joint statement.

The controversy has brought renewed attention to South Korea’s standard exclusive contracts for entertainers, first introduced by the government in 2009 to address unfair practices in the entertainment industry.

Although the contracts have been revised over the years, with additional agreements introduced to strengthen protections for minors, questions remain over whether the existing framework adequately reflects the realities of today’s K-pop industry.

Under the Popular Culture and Arts Industry Development Act, entertainment agencies are required to safeguard underage performers’ physical and mental health, education, personal rights, sleep, rest and freedom of choice.

The law also restricts late-night entertainment activities involving minors, with different working-hour limits depending on age and certain exceptions permitted under specific conditions. Agencies are also prohibited from interfering with young performers’ education.

The issue has gained urgency as entertainment agencies increasingly debut idols at younger ages.

A2O Lite, a nine-member girl group under A2O Entertainment, founded by former SM Entertainment chief Lee Soo-man, has recently gained attention with its debut single Neon, which topped Melon’s Top 100 chart. All nine members are minors, including three aged 13.

A2O Soul, a 15-member boy group under the same agency that debuted alongside A2O Lite in October, has 13 underage members. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK