Ryan Lian pulled out of drama over mental health issues

Local actor Ryan Lian has opened up about his struggles with his mental health and emotional wellbeing, revealing that they led to him withdrawing from the Mediacorp drama When Duty Calls 2.

In March, just two weeks before the shoot was scheduled to start, he pulled out from the second season of the military-themed series, which ended its 20-episode run on Friday.

The 37-year-old, best known for his role as Ah Long in Jack Neo movies such as Long Long Time Ago and its sequel (2016) and Ah Boys To Men 4 (2017), spoke to Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao about his struggles at the time.

"I was unable to sleep at night and my online business was not doing well. It subsequently became impossible to continue with the business and I felt emotionally unstable," he said, adding that he had suffered from insomnia for a long time.

To make ends meet during the pandemic, he dabbled in selling fish and other products on live stream. He also promoted cars for sale online.

He added in the interview that his management agency decided he was not mentally and physically ready to take on the When Duty Calls 2 role, which was that of an air force pilot.

Lamenting that it was "not fated", he also apologised to the cast - which included Desmond Tan, Paige Chua, Felicia Chin and Pierre Png - and crew of the show for the last-minute withdrawal.

Lian, who had taken on minor roles in local productions for more than a decade, last appeared on the small screen in the 2019 Mediacorp drama My One In A Million.

As for upcoming work opportunities, he said: "I'm not waiting any more, I've been more able to let things go and not dwell on these matters. I only want to move on."