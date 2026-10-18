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Ryan Coogler to reboot X-Files, with Himesh Patel and Danielle Deadwyler playing Mulder and Scully

(Clockwise from top left) Ryan Coogler, Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel will be part of the new The X-Files reboot.

PARIS - American writer-director Ryan Coogler is set to make a new series of The X-Files, with British actor Himesh Patel and American actress Danielle Deadwyler playing agents Mulder and Scully, Disney announced on Oct 14.

Created by Chris Carter, the original nine seasons of the sci-fi show between 1993 and 2002 were a worldwide success with critics and audiences, winning numerous Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

Two follow-up seasons hit screens in 2016 to 2018.

Coogler - known for Creed (2015 to 2023) and Black Panther (2018 to present) films and the Oscar-winning Sinners (2025) - wrote, directed and produced a pilot for a new The X-Files series which has been bought by Disney for its Disney+ streaming platform.

“What Chris Carter created is special, and we wanted to honour everything that made the original series connect with so many people while also finding our own way into that world,” Coogler, 40, said in a statement.

Carter’s original show starred Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny as FBI Special Agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder who investigate mysterious cases blamed on paranormal phenomena.

The lead duo have been replaced by Patel, 36, who appeared in Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster The Odyssey (2026), and Deadwyler, 44, who is set to appear in an upcoming adaptation of The Bell Jar. AFP