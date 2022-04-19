Russian Doll continues to flout laws of time and space in Season 2

LOS ANGELES - Natasha Lyonne writes and directs the acclaimed series Russian Doll (2019 to present), the first season of which saw her play a woman trapped in a time loop, dying and reliving the same night over and over until she can figure out why it is happening.

After a three-year hiatus, the second season of the trippy existential comedy returns to Netflix on April 20. And while Lyonne's character Nadia has escaped that loop, she continues to flout the laws of space and time, although in a slightly different way.