Running Man's Yoo Jae-suk tests positive for Covid-19

SEOUL • South Korean comedian Yoo Jae-suk of Running Man fame has tested positive for Covid-19, his agency said on Monday.

Yoo, 49, went for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests after he was told last Saturday that he had been in close contact with someone diagnosed with Covid-19, said the agency.

Yoo received his second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in September. After he tested negative last Saturday, he was instructed to take a second PCR test on Monday, which came out positive the same day.

"All his engagements have been cancelled for now. We will be taking all actions, complying with government measures and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency guidelines," said his agency, Antenna.

Yoo appears on several variety programmes, including SBS' Running Man (2010 to present) and tvN's You Quiz On The Block (2018 to present).

He will not be participating in both Running Man and the annual SBS Entertainment Awards on Saturday, which he has been attending for the past 11 years.

"The original six members will film Running Man without show host Yoo," an SBS official said yesterday.

Although the cast and staff of You Quiz On The Block have not been in close contact with Yoo, filming was cancelled for that show as well.

Other South Korean celebrities hit by breakthrough Covid-19 infections recently include singer-songwriter Yoo Hee-yeol, Choi Si-won of boy group Super Junior and actress Yoon Eun-hye.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK