Rudd named Sexiest Man Alive, jokes wife was stupefied

LOS ANGELES • Paul Rudd, the affable actor best known for playing the superhero Ant-Man, was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive on Wednesday, joining the likes of actors Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Bradley Cooper.

Rudd, 52, whose career stretches back 30 years, seemed taken aback at the honour, as was his wife.

"I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I'd be picked for this, they would say, 'What?'" he told People in a cover story.

"She was stupefied," he added, describing the reaction of television producer Julie Yaeger, his wife of 18 years.

"After some giggling and shock, she said, 'Oh, they got it right.' And that was very sweet."

Rudd played the kind boyfriend of actress Lisa Kudrow's wacky Phoebe on sitcom Friends (1994 to 2004) and later took on larger roles in films like rom-com Knocked Up (2007).

He joined the Marvel superhero franchise, starring as Ant-Man in the movie of the same name in 2015 and its sequel, Ant-Man And The Wasp (2018).

Rudd, who has two children, will next appear in the movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife and TV series The Shrink Next Door.

American actor Michael B. Jordan was last year's pick as Sexiest Man Alive, following singer John Legend in 2019 and English actor Idris Elba in 2018.

Rudd joked that he expects his life to change radically after getting the annual title.

"I'm hoping now that I'll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney, Pitt and B. Jordan," he told People. "And I figure I'll be on a lot more yachts."

The special double issue of People, which includes profiles of dozens of other celebrities, ranging from actor Nicholas Braun (Succession, 2018 to present) to comedian Pete Davidson, hits American newsstands today.

