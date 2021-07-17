Ronnie Chieng to co-write script for martial arts comedy

LOS ANGELES • Malaysia-born actor-comedian Ronnie Chieng is working on a screenplay for an action-comedy movie with The Daily Show collaborator Sebastian DiNatale.

The as-yet-untitled movie with Sony is a martial arts comedy set in San Francisco and the idea originated at a comedy roundtable led by Chieng, according to a report in entertainment portal The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

DiNatale, a segment director on The Daily Show, directed Chieng's Netflix comedy special Asian Comedian Destroys America! (2019) and they are also working together on two other streaming specials.

Chieng, 35, who lived and studied in Singapore for a decade in his youth, developed and co-wrote sitcom Ronny Chieng: International Student (2017), which was picked up by television networks Comedy Central Asia and ABC in Australia.

The senior correspondent on The Daily Show, a late-night talk show and news satire TV programme, has also appeared in movies such as Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and Godzilla Vs Kong (2021).

He is set to appear in the highly anticipated Marvel superhero movie Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings later this year.