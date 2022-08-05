Rolling Stones end tour with tribute to late drummer

BERLIN • The Rolling Stones wrapped up their 60th-anniversary tour on Wednesday in Germany with an emotional tribute to late drummer Charlie Watts.

The legendary British band had opened their European tour with a gig in Madrid on June 1 to mark the six decades since they were formed.

The Sixty tour included 14 concerts across the continent and followed the band's No Filter tour, which began in 2017 but saw the North American leg postponed due to the pandemic.

They wrapped up that tour late last year despite the death of Watts last August at the age of 80.

Wednesday's concert was the band's 118th appearance in Germany, frontman Mick Jagger told the audience, adding that they were still as hot as ever.

The group dedicated its last performance to Watts, with Jagger, 79, telling the 22,000 fans that the band had had a few glasses of schnapps the night before in Watts' honour.

Over more than two hours, the Stones strung together their best-known hits and more recent works, while regularly engaging the crowd. Unsurprisingly, the classics Start Me Up, Paint It Black, Jumpin' Jack Flash and a climactic (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction were what really set the crowd on fire.

"It's crazy what they're still capable of doing, and the energy they give off at their age," said concertgoer Philippe Georgi, 46, after the show.

As well as celebrating their 60th anniversary, the Stones have also been marking 50 years since the release of one of their most iconic albums, Exile On Main St.

They did their first tour of Britain in 1963 and have released more than 50 albums, both studio and live, with millions of copies sold.

