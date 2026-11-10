‘Roll up, roll up’: Exclusive merchandise of Blackpink’s Jisoo at pop-up in Marina Bay Sands
- Blackpink’s Jisoo will have a pop-up store at Marina Bay Sands from Nov 13 to 29, selling merchandise linked to her songs Click and Addicted.
- CK Star Entertainment says there are 40 items, including Singapore-exclusive T-shirts and hoodies, with prices from $6 to $131.
- Fans can also try Jisoo’s popcorn line, Poppop, for the first time worldwide, but entry is only by reservation on Klook from Nov 12.
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SINGAPORE – Fans of Blackpink’s Jisoo will soon be able to get their hands on exclusive merchandise related to her recent new songs, Click and Addicted.
In a statement on Nov 10, event organiser CK Star Entertainment said the Jisoo: Click In Singapore pop-up store will be located at the Digital Light Canvas in Marina Bay Sands, from Nov 13 to Nov 29. It will open from 11.30am to 9.30pm on Nov 13, and 10.30am to 9.30pm for the rest of the period.
There are 40 items up at the pop-up, according to CK Star’s Instagram post on Nov 10, with prices ranging from $6 to $131.
These will include Singapore-exclusive T-shirts ($66) and zip-up hoodies ($120), alongside Click-inspired neck pillows ($69), plush dolls ($83) and blind box keyrings ($14) being sold for the first time at the pop-up.
Fans visiting the store can also be the first in the world to try Jisoo’s popcorn line, Poppop, with flavours including sweet corn, tteokbokki, perilla oil stir-fried kimchi, honey hotteok and brown sugar milk tea. Each packet of popcorn will cost $6.
“Drawing inspiration from Jisoo’s latest releases, the pop-up brings together the playful circus aesthetic of Click with the bold, intense energy of Addicted,” CK Star Entertainment said in its press statement.
It added: “While Click tells the story of an unexpected connection between two different worlds, Addicted captures the irresistible pull of a feeling that keeps drawing you back.”
Entry to the pop-up is available only by reservation, which can be made on Klook from 10am on Nov 12.