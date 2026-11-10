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‘Roll up, roll up’: Exclusive merchandise of Blackpink’s Jisoo at pop-up in Marina Bay Sands

There are 40 items up at the pop-up, according to CK Star’s Instagram post on Nov 10, with prices ranging from $6 to $131.

SINGAPORE – Fans of Blackpink’s Jisoo will soon be able to get their hands on exclusive merchandise related to her recent new songs, Click and Addicted.

In a statement on Nov 10, event organiser CK Star Entertainment said the Jisoo: Click In Singapore pop-up store will be located at the Digital Light Canvas in Marina Bay Sands, from Nov 13 to Nov 29 . It will open from 11.30am to 9.30pm on Nov 13 , and 10.30am to 9.30pm for the rest of the period.

There are 40 items up at the pop-up, according to CK Star’s Instagram post on Nov 10 , with prices ranging from $6 to $131 .

These will include Singapore-exclusive T-shirts ($66) and zip-up hoodies ($120 ), alongside Click-inspired neck pillows ($69) , plush dolls ($83) and blind box keyrings ($14 ) being sold for the first time at the pop-up.

Fans visiting the store can also be the first in the world to try Jisoo’s popcorn line, Poppop, with flavours including sweet corn, tteokbokki, perilla oil stir-fried kimchi, honey hotteok and brown sugar milk tea. Each packet of popcorn will cost $6 .

“Drawing inspiration from Jisoo’s latest releases, the pop-up brings together the playful circus aesthetic of Click with the bold, intense energy of Addicted,” CK Star Entertainment said in its press statement.

It added: “While Click tells the story of an unexpected connection between two different worlds, Addicted captures the irresistible pull of a feeling that keeps drawing you back.”

Entry to the pop-up is available only by reservation, which can be made on Klook from 10am on Nov 12 .