Rock singers Hanafie Warren, Yazid Lovehunters and Eiss to stage concert with live audience at Esplanade

SINGAPORE - Three seasoned solo singers in the home-grown Malay rock scene - Hanafie Warren, Yazid Lovehunters and Eiss - will stage a joint performance, Rock 21, at the Esplanade Concert Hall on New Year's Day.

The concert will have a live audience of up to 250, with no pre-event testing required. Almost all the tickets were sold within days of its release.

The gig is among a recently announced slate of concerts with live audiences, and is part of National Arts Council and Singapore Tourism Board's pilot trials for live performances.

The concert will be hosted by veteran television personality Najip Ali and actress-host Era Farida.

Hanafie says that he is looking forward to singing in front of fans who have been starved of live concerts.

"I am thrilled and excited to be able to perform to a live audience after a long time."

The 66-year-old has a music career dating back to the 1970s. The former singer of rock band The Unwanted embarked on a solo career in 1986.

He released his ninth album, Riwayatku (My History), in 2015, and has sold more than 65,000 albums throughout his career.

Yazid, the frontman of veteran rock trio Lovehunters, says that he has "mixed feelings" about being able to play a live show again.

"I am happy, anxious and I cannot believe that I am able to perform live again," says the 58-year-old.

"The lock-down period has made me feel useless and sad that I was not able to share my passion with others. Singing and entertaining others is my rice bowl and truthfully it did affect me a lot. Nevertheless, I know how important it is for everyone to stay safe."

Lovehunters, who released debut album, Sehari Dalam Hidup (A Day In The Life) in 1987, played a sold out show in the same venue on New Year's Day in 2011.

The band is known for various hits on Malay radio including Ku Ukir Nama Mu (I Carve Your Name) from their first album, Berpindah Minda (Moving Minds) from their 1991 album Blues Untuk Rakyat (Blues For The People) and Sambutlah Kasihku (Receive My Love) from their 1999 album Kembali (Return).

They also released one English album in 1995 which produced Angel In The Night, a song which won the Favourite Local Song award on MediaCorp radio station Perfect 10, now known as 987FM.

Eiss, winner of reality singing competition SG Mania in 2014,welcomes the return of concerts with live audiences.

"This is certainly a progression and a step forward for our performance venues and the local music industry," says the 42-year-old.

BOOK IT

ROCK 21 - BY YAZID LOVEHUNTERS, HANAFIE WARREN AND EISS

WHERE Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

WHEN Jan 1, 2021, 8pm

ADMISSION $30, go to bit.ly/3mA4xYt