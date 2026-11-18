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Robert Pattinson ‘perfect’ as Bond, says Twilight co-star after viral post from the 2008 movie

LONDON - American-Korean actor Justin Chon, who starred alongside British actor Robert Pattinson in the Twilight film series (2008 to 2012) said that his former co-star was “perfect” for the coveted role of James Bond.

Chon, 45, was speaking after wryly posting on Instagram that he may even have predicted Pattinson’s rise to be the world’s top secret agent all those years ago.

“Not saying I predicted this but...” Chon posted online on Nov 17, before showing a clip from the franchise’s first film from 18 years ago in which his character Eric Yorkie is handing out posters for the school prom.

“Gambling, tuxedos, and Bond. James Bond,” Yorkie says, before the camera tracks to a shot of Pattinson as vampire Edward Cullen emerging from a white car.

Chon laughed about his Instagram post which had received more than 2.7 million views.

“It’s like 20 years ago and we’re all young you know, I don’t think those kind of thoughts even enter your mind frame at all,” Chon told AFP.

“But I think if someone had told me, hey, this guy, 20 years from now, is going to play James Bond, I don’t think I would doubt it,” he added.

“Even back then I think everybody knew he was incredibly talented, and he is British so it’s not like a departure.”

Pattinson was named on Nov 16 as the new incarnation of agent 007, taking over from Daniel Craig for the Bond reboot helmed by Oscar-nominated Denis Villeneuve, although no release date has been published by new studio owner Amazon MGM.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement.

“To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Villeneuve said it was a tough choice, but the right one.

“We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin,” the Canadian film-maker said in a statement.

Chon, who has gone on to direct films including Gook which won an award at the Sundance Film Festival in 2017, described the 40-year-old Pattinson as “a chameleon” who was “going to do an absolutely incredible job”.

“I think he absolutely brings a new audience to the franchise,” Chon said in an interview via video call from California, acknowledging Amazon MGM had a lot riding on the success of the Bond franchise.

“I think he’s really turned out to be one of our generation’s greatest actors. The guy... can do any accent, can do any role,” Chon added.

“It’s been such a pleasure watching him grow and becoming such a sort of behemoth in the industry. I’m definitely going to cheer him on.” AFP