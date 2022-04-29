Robbie unveiled as Barbie doll in live-action movie

LOS ANGELES • Actress Margot Robbie looks plastic fantastic as Barbie in a teaser released for the upcoming live-action movie about the world-famous doll.

The Oscar-nominated Australian star, 31, is seen in a shocking pink Corvette in the photo released on social media by Warner Bros Pictures on Wednesday.

Dressed in a halter-neck top with a hairband in her signature long blonde hair, she wears a megawatt smile.

The movie also stars Ryan Gosling as Barbie's boyfriend Ken, and is written and directed by Greta Gerwig, who has been nominated twice for Best Picture at the Oscars for coming-of-age movie Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019), a film adaptation of the classic novel.

The star-studded supporting cast includes Simu Liu, Will Ferrell and America Ferrera.

Fans of the iconic doll created in 1959 have been speculating about how modern women will be portrayed in the film, due to be released in July next year.

Not much else has been revealed about the movie, but Robbie said the role comes with "a lot of baggage" and "nostalgic connections" in an interview with British Vogue in August last year.

The star, who was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for playing figure skater Tonya Harding in the 2017 film I, Tonya, added: "People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be', and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't'."